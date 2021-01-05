Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Ronnie Schwartz did not feature for FC Midtjylland in their Champions League campaign this season

Charlton Athletic have signed striker Ronnie Schwartz from Danish champions FC Midtjylland for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at The Valley.

He was top scorer in the Danish top flight last season and has scored 119 goals in 287 appearances for clubs in Norway, Belgium, France and Denmark.

Schwartz's transfer is subject to Home Office approval under the EU Settlement Scheme, but the Addicks hope he is available to play Accrington on Friday.

"His finishing is very good, I witnessed it first hand in training today. To see him finishing the way he does and know that he is going to improve us is a big plus," Charlton manager Lee Bowyer told the club website.

"Strikers tend to win you games, once we create chances he is a fox in the box. His work rate is good, his movement is good and he's very clever. He's got all the experience, so it's a great signing."

The former Denmark Under-21 international is the first player to join since Thomas Sandgaard took control of the club.

"It is a really good feeling to be here, to be a part of this massive club with a huge history," said Schwartz.

"I can't wait to play my first game at The Valley, unfortunately it will be without fans, but it is a beautiful stadium and I am happy to be here."

