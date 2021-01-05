Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Dejan Stojanovic lost his place as Middlesbrough's number one to on-loan goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic has left the Championship club to join German side FC St Pauli on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old joined Boro from St Gallen in 2020 but has made just eight appearances for the Teesside club.

His one appearance this term came in their 4-3 win against Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup in September.

Sol Brynn replaced Stojanovic on Boro's bench against Wycombe on Saturday ahead of Stojanovic's move to Germany.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.