Dover have played just six games at The Crabble so far this season

Dover Athletic's National League game against Weymouth on Saturday, 9 January has been postponed.

Players and staff are self-isolating, although Dover have not confirmed whether anyone at the club has tested positive for Covid-19.

It is the seventh Dover game to be called off this season.

The club called off five games at the start of December, while matches with Chesterfield and Sutton were also postponed last month.

The club has only played 10 games this season, up to seven fewer than some other teams in the National League, and have played just twice since 21 November.

Dover's next scheduled fixture is at home to Boreham Wood on Tuesday, 12 January.