Liam Millar's father Alan was on Charlton's books as a youngster

Charlton Athletic have signed Liverpool's Canada winger Liam Millar on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old, who can also play as a forward, has won eight caps for Canada.

Toronto-born Millar moved to Anfield in July 2016 having previously been on Fulham's books and spent almost all of 2019 on loan at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.

Millar's only Liverpool appearance came in their FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Shrewsbury Town last February.

"He's an exciting player, he wants to travel with the ball and he wants to go past people, that is what we need," Charlton manager Lee Bowyer told the club website.

"It has been obvious, since we lost Alfie [Doughty] to injury, that we've lacked that pace to hit teams on the break and Liam is going to bring that to us as an option."

Millar is the second attacking addition for Charlton this week after Danish forward Ronnie Schwartz signed from FC Midtjylland for an undisclosed fee on Monday.

