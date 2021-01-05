Last updated on .From the section Preston

Ched Evans most recently played for Fleetwood Town in their 1-0 win against Swindon on 12 December and has scored seven goals in 23 appearances this term

Preston North End have signed striker Ched Evans on loan from League One side Fleetwood Town until the end of the current Championship season.

Last month, former Cod Army boss Joey Barton said Evans would leave due to "disciplinary and behavioural issues."

In two spells at Fleetwood, the 32-year-old scored 37 goals for the club, during which he made 99 appearances.

"I am really excited for the next six months, getting back to the Championship is brilliant," he said.

"I'm really pleased to be here, the facilities and everything are brilliant and Preston North End is a club in a great position at the moment to kick on for the rest of the season."

The former Wales forward, who has won 13 caps for his country, is ineligible for Preston's FA Cup tie at Wycombe on Saturday.

He will, though be available for the Championship game at Bristol City on 16 January.

