Ellery Balcombe was part of England's Under-21 squad which sealed qualification for this year's Uefa European Under-21 Championship

Doncaster Rovers have signed goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe from Brentford on loan until the end of the season.

Balcombe, who has also agreed a new four-and-a-half-year deal with the Bees, came through their youth ranks but has yet to play for the first team.

The 21-year-old spent part of the 2018-19 campaign on loan with Boreham Wood, making eight appearances.

An England youth international, Balcombe has won 18 caps at under-18 and under-20 level for his country.

