John Hughes believes bringing players to Ross County from overseas could be difficult amid new lockdown measures.

All of mainland Scotland is in the government's highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions and travel is limited.

Hughes, whose side are bottom of the Scottish Premiership, has "scope" to add to his squad and does not need to move players on.

"It's a real difficult time in a real difficult window, especially with the new lockdown rules," said Hughes.

"I'm really looking at foreigners and you're probably saying to yourself, 'that could be very hard to do'. So, you're limited.

"I look at it just getting one or two in just to give the boys a hand, just to help them along. All the clubs in Scotland, we'll all be looking for the same players.

"That doesn't mean to say there's not players going about that can come in and do you a job from now to the end of the season. If that is the case, I've got the scope to bring two or three in."

County visit Livingston on Saturday and Hughes hopes to have Callum Morris and Carl Tremarco but the game may come too soon for Ross Stewart.