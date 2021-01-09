Quiz: Name the Aberdeen XI from their last home league win over Rangers
It's four years since Aberdeen last beat Rangers in a league game at Pittodrie.
There are five survivors still at the club from that starting XI - can you name them and their six team-mates? You have two minutes...
