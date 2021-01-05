Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Motherwell were beaten 3-0 by local rivals Hamilton Academical on Saturday and are 11th in the Scottish Premiership

Motherwell are hoping to announce the club's new manager within the next 48 hours, with caretaker Keith Lasley among the four candidates.

Interviews are taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

If the process is concluded as expected, Stephen Robinson's successor will likely be in the dugout for Saturday's game against St Mirren.

Motherwell are 11th in the Scottish Premiership, with only goal difference keeping them off bottom.

The Lanarkshire club are aiming to conclude the interview stage promptly to allow the new manager time to do business in the transfer window to help reshape the squad.

It was announced on Tuesday that goalkeeper Jordan Archer has left to go to Middlesbrough, but the Fir Park club are poised to bring in Liam Kelly on a loan deal from Queens Park Rangers.

The former Livingston player is expected to go straight into the squad travelling to Paisley on Saturday.