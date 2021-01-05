Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Liam Kitching made 44 league appearances for Forest Green

Barnsley have signed Forest Green defender Liam Kitching for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 21-year-old came through the academy at Leeds United before joining the League Two side in July 2019.

"I'm delighted. When the move came about I didn't think twice about it," he told the club website. external-link

"It's a massive club and to move up from League Two to the Championship and get back home up north, I'm just excited for the challenge."

Barnsley's loan midfielder Matty James, 29, has returned to parent club Leicester City after 15 appearances since arriving in October.

And the Tykes have released winger Jordan Green, who only played 12 games in two years at Oakwell and spent the early part of this season on loan at Southend.

