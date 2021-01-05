Last updated on .From the section Welsh

The most recent of Andy King's 50 Wales caps came in 2018's friendly in Albania

Wales midfielder Andy King has joined Belgian club Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

King has signed a deal until the end of the season, having left Leicester City after his contract expired last summer.

The 32-year-old had spent 14 years with the Foxes, making 378 appearances for the club and winning the Premier League title in 2016.

Leuven, who are sixth in the Belgian top flight, are owned by the same company as Leicester, King Power.

They are only the second permanent club of King's professional career.

During his time at Leicester, the 50-cap Wales international had loan spells with Swansea City, Derby County, Rangers and Huddersfield Town.

