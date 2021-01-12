Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is unavailable as he self-isolates following contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Ederson could play his first game since contracting the virus, but Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake are injured.

Brighton are without injured trio Danny Welbeck, Aaron Connolly and Tariq Lamptey, while Adam Lallana is unwell and Yves Bissouma is suspended.

Steven Alzate could come back into contention following illness.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh suffered a minor injury against Newport County and will be assessed.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City are back - as in back playing well - and they made short work of Birmingham in the FA Cup on Sunday. They are building a nice bit of momentum already.

Brighton needed penalties to get past League Two side Newport on the same day, and it is a long time since they won in the league - 21 November to be precise.

Graham Potter's side have drawn five of those past eight games but I don't look at their trip to Etihad Stadium as being the day they end their wait for three points.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won all six Premier League meetings, scoring 20 goals and conceding just twice.

Brighton have never won a league match away to City (D2, L8).

Manchester City

City are unbeaten in seven top-flight games, winning five of those matches - including each of the last three.

They did not win four consecutive Premier League fixtures last season until after they had relinquished the title, ending the campaign with five straight victories.

Only four Premier League teams have scored fewer second-half goals than City this season, with Pep Guardiola's side scoring 18 of their 24 goals in the first half.

City have conceded seven goals since the start of October, four fewer than any other Premier League side.

Ilkay Gundogan has three goals in Manchester City's past four league matches, following a run of 12 months and 21 games without a top-flight goal.

Brighton & Hove Albion