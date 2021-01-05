Carla Ward: Birmingham City boss handed one-game ban and fine for post-match comments
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Birmingham boss Carla Ward has received a one-game touchline ban and fined £375 for comments made after December's Women's Super League defeat at Arsenal.
Ward said her team "played against more than 11, for sure", comments deemed a breach of Football Association rules.
She admitted her comments constituted improper conduct by questioning the integrity of the official and brought the game into disrepute.
Ward will now miss Birmingham's WSL game at Tottenham on Sunday.
