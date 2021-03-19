Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jack Grealish has missed Aston Villa's past five matches. His most recent appearance was in a goalless draw at Brighton on 13 February

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith says a decision will be made on Sunday morning as to whether Jack Grealish is fit to return from a shin injury.

Bertrand Traore should be available despite a blow to his ribs last week, while Matty Cash could be recalled.

Tottenham are again expected to be without forward Son Heung-min because of the thigh injury he suffered against Arsenal.

Erik Lamela serves a one-game ban as a consequence of last week's sending off.

Giovani Lo Celso returned from injury as a substitute against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday night and he could make his first league appearance since December.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am at this game for BBC Radio 5 live, and I am not really sure what to expect from Aston Villa. They have been up and down for many weeks now, and have only won one of their past six games.

Mind you, it's not easy to predict what Tottenham will do either. Their performance - or lack of one - against Arsenal was very strange after their good form leading up to it. They were very disappointing.

Son Heung-min's injury is a blow for Spurs too, but whether he is fit or not, I don't see their approach changing too much here. Jose Mourinho will sit in again and try to pinch something - and it might work.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa have won just one of the past 19 meetings in all competitions, drawing three times and losing 15.

Tottenham have triumphed on their last six visits to Villa Park in all competitions, doing so by an aggregate score of 17-3.

Villa could lose six straight Premier League home games against a particular opponent for only the third occasion.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have won just once in six Premier League matches - and four of 14 since Boxing Day.

They scored 27 goals in their first 13 league fixtures of the season, but only 12 in the last 14.

Villa haven't scored more than once in any of their past nine top-flight games, managing six goals in total.

Only Manchester City and Chelsea have conceded fewer goals than Villa's total of 28.

Eleven of Villa's 12 Premier League wins this season have been accompanied by a clean sheet.

Emiliano Martinez could equal Brad Friedel's Premier League club record of 15 cleans sheets in a season.

Villa have won only one of seven league games without Jack Grealish since their 2019 promotion, drawing two and losing four.

Tottenham Hotspur