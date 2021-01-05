Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Liam Kinsella (left) has played 25 games this season, two more than Alfie Bates (right)

Walsall midfielders Liam Kinsella and Alfie Bates have signed new contracts with the League Two club.

Kinsella, 24, and Bates, 19 have each penned two-and-half-year deals, tying them to Bescot until 2023.

Kinsella made his debut in August 2014 and has played 154 times, scoring just one league goal, in October 2015.

Bates is four short of 50 appearances since his first-team debut in the EFL Trophy against Middlesbrough Under 21s in October 2018, and has scored twice.

Darrell Clarke's Saddlers currently lie 11th in League Two, four points off the play-off places.