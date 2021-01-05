Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Dan Ballard missed four games before Christmas with a muscle issue but has now made eight appearances, helping Blackpool to keep four clean sheets in that time

Arsenal defender Dan Ballard has extended his loan with League One Blackpool until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old five-times capped Northern Ireland international originally agreed a deal until 31 January when he arrived in October, a month into the 2020-21 season.

But he has now opted to see out the campaign with the Seasiders.

"I've felt comfortable from the first minute I arrived," he said. "This is the best place for me to be playing.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley added: "Daniel plays like a leader, with real character and personality on the pitch. He's been terrific to work with and will continue to get better. We thank Arsenal for entrusting us with Daniel's development."

Blackpool are 13th in League One, five points off a play-off place after a poor Christmas in which they picked up just one point from a possible nine.