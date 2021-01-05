Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Luke Norris (left) has four goals this season, while Chris Lines has made 473 career league appearances

League Two side Stevenage have signed midfielder Chris Lines and strikers Matty Stevens and Luke Norris on deals until the end of the season.

Lines, 35, and Norris, 27, have joined from Northampton and Colchester respectively on permanent contracts.

Meanwhile, Stevens, 22, has joined on loan from Forest Green Rovers.

"We are pleased with these first three additions and they allow us to be patient over the next incomings," said Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace. external-link

Stevenage, managed by former striker Alex Revell, have lost just one of their past seven League Two games but are 22nd in the table.

