Admiral Muskwe has scored against Grimsby and Salford in this season's Papa John's Trophy

Wycombe Wanderers have signed Leicester City striker Admiral Muskwe on loan for the rest of the Championship campaign.

The Zimbabwe international has scored six goals for City's Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy in the past two seasons.

Muskwe, 22, is yet to play a senior game for the Foxes but featured five times on loan at Swindon last term.

"Admiral has all the attributes to be a success in our side and help us score more goals in our survival efforts," said Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth. external-link

The Chairboys are bottom of the Championship and four points from safety, with only Derby and Rotherham scoring fewer goals than them this season.

