Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Gavin Reilly scored 22 goals for St Mirren in season 2017-18

Livingston have signed former Hearts and St Mirren striker Gavin Reilly on an 18-month contract.

The 27-year-old arrives from Carlisle United after agreeing to cut short his deal at Brunton Park.

Reilly scored once in 21 appearances for the English League Two leaders after joining in the summer.

"Gavin is a player I've been trying to sign in most transfer windows since he moved away from St Mirren," said Livingston manager David Martindale.

Talking to the club website external-link , he added: "I nearly had him signed in 2018 but he opted to go down to Bristol Rovers and, at the time, it was a very good move for him.

"Gavin always impressed me and he was prolific the season St Mirren won the Scottish Championship. I really liked his style of play and he always caused us problems when he was playing against us.

"It's very important that we don't just bring in players who can help with the short-term fixture scheduling. We need to be adding quality which in turn will help us all over the coming months and beyond that."

Reilly, who also had spells at Queen of the South and Dunfermline, is joining a team on a run of five successive Premiership victories and will go into the squad for Saturday's game with Ross County.