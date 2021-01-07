Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Dundee United currently sit sixth in the Scottish Premiership

Dundee United's players have agreed to take wage cuts to help the club through the Covid-19 pandemic.

United began talks about cost cutting in October, with owner Mark Ogren saying "everything is on the table" apart from redundancies.

After manager Micky Mellon and his staff agreed a reduction, all of the players have now followed suit.

Several other Scottish Premiership clubs already had reductions or deferrals in place.

Prior to doing the same, United had only used the Westminster government's furlough scheme to try and stem the continued loss of money during the continued Covid-19 crisis.

The Scottish government recently announced that Premiership outfits can claim a share of £20m on loans, which would equate to around £1.7m for each club.