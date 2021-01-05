Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alex Morgan was part of the USA's 2015 and 2019 World Cup-winning squads

United States forward Alex Morgan says she and her family "closed out 2020" by contracting coronavirus "while in California over the holidays".

Morgan recently rejoined Orlando Pride after a short spell at Women's Super League side Tottenham.

The 31-year-old is a two-time World Cup winner and scored six goals at France 2019.

"We are all in good spirits and recovering well," said Morgan on social media.

"After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer's return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my team-mates back on the field soon."