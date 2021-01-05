Kasey Palmer: Bristol City recall midfielder from Swansea loan

Kasey Palmer
Kasey Palmer started only twice for Swansea during his loan spell

Bristol City have recalled Kasey Palmer from his season-long loan spell at Swansea City.

Attacking midfielder Palmer, 24, joined Swansea for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign in October.

But the deal included a January recall clause which the injury-hit Robins have activated.

Ex-Chelsea youngster Palmer scored once in 12 Swansea appearances, but started only two games under Steve Cooper.

Palmer's chances of getting further game-time at the Liberty Stadium in the second half of the season would not have been helped by the return to fitness of Morgan Gibbs-White, who made his first appearance since October in last weekend's win over Watford.

