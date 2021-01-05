Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Richard O'Donnell has not featured since Bradford's 1-0 win at Tranmere on Boxing Day

Bradford City captain Richard O'Donnell will be out for up to 12 weeks with a torn thigh muscle.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper, who joined the Bantams in 2018, has kept five clean sheets in 24 appearances for the League Two club this season.

"It is very disappointing to have been ruled out," he told the club website. external-link

"I am gutted to not be able to help the team continue picking up points, but will be doing everything I can to support the boys while unable to play."