NFL pitch, concert space and now hospital - Tottenham Hotspur's stadium is doing it all

Tottenham have become the first Premier League club to offer their stadium as a venue to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London will provide an open space for the NHS to administer injections.

Spurs allowed their 62,000-capacity stadium to be used as an outpatients unit for North Middlesex Hospital during the first lockdown last year.

The dressing rooms, interview rooms and media cafe were used to treat pregnant women.

The UK government is aiming to vaccinate all citizens aged over 70, the most clinically vulnerable and frontline health and care workers by mid-February, which will require around 13 million vaccinations.

Premier League clubs collectively said they would be willing to offer their facilities to help roll out the service, but Spurs are the first to act.