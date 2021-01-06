Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sunderland have approached Hibernian asking for their valuation of striker Kevin Nisbet (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Kilmarnock will cite Celtic's controversial training camp in Dubai in their appeal against punishments handed down for Covid-19 rule breaches by the club (Daily Record) external-link .

Former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright is one of the candidates being interviewed for the Motherwell job, with interim manager Keith Lasley having been spoken to on Tuesday (Daily Record) external-link .

And Motherwell hope to announce their new manager in the next 24 hours, having also spoken to Simon Grayson and Graham Alexander (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Rangers and Celtic will once again propose their 'B' sides join the SPFL, with plans for them to play in an expanded 16-team League Two being discussed (Scottish Daily Mail) external-link .

Leeann Dempster has now officially left her role as chief executive at Hibs, with the Leith club in no rush to appoint her replacement (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

Dundee have offered Paul McMullan a contract for next season, with his current deal with Dundee United set to expire at the end of the campaign (Courier) external-link .

Dundee United's players have agreed to take wage cuts in order to help the club navigate the Covid-19 pandemic (Daily Record) external-link .