Filip Benkovic: Leicester City recall Croatia centre-back from Cardiff loan
Last updated on .From the section Cardiff
Leicester City have recalled centre-back Filip Benkovic from his loan spell at Cardiff City.
The Croatia international joined the Bluebirds in October on what was meant to be a season-long loan but he has had little opportunity to make an impression with the Championship club.
The 23-year-old has only made one substitute appearance for Cardiff.
That was as a replacement for captain Sean Morrison during the 2-1 defeat at bottom side Wycombe Wanderers.
Benkovic joined Leicester for a reported fee of £13m in August 2018 from Dinamo Zagreb.
Last season he was loaned to Bristol City and also spent time at Celtic in the 2018-19 campaign.