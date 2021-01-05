Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Saturday's FA Cup third round tie between Southampton and Shrewsbury is almost certain not to go ahead after a significant number of Shrews players and staff tested positive for coronavirus, BBC Shropshire reports.

Shrewsbury's League One derby against Crewe on New Year's Day was called off because of the outbreak.

Those affected at the Shropshire club are self-isolating.

All teams in the FA Cup are being tested 72 hours before their fixtures.

Shrewsbury's league game against Lincoln on 16 January is also thought to be in doubt.

Southampton are sixth in the Premier League after beating leaders Liverpool on Monday.

Their cup meeting with Shrewsbury is the first between the two clubs since 2010-11, when Saints won their first-round tie 2-0.