Matty James has had two loan spells at Barnsley

Coventry have signed midfielder Matty James on loan from Leicester until the end of the Championship campaign.

The 29-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Barnsley, making 15 appearances in the second tier.

James has played 116 times for Leicester since joining them in 2012 but has featured only twice for the Foxes since the 2017-18 season.

"Matty has great ability and brings leadership and experience to the squad," said Coventry boss Mark Robins. external-link

Meanwhile, the Sky Blues have recalled midfielder Josh Eccles from his loan spell at League One Gillingham.

The 20-year-old joined Steve Evans' side on a season-long deal in September and made 14 appearances.

