Crotone v Roma

Niccolò Zanellato (Crotone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Crotone
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Cordaz
- 6Magallán
- 5GolemicBooked at 35mins
- 3Cuomo
- 32Lopes Pereira
- 17Molina
- 21Zanellato
- 95da Silva
- 69Reca
- 30Messias
- 25Simy
Substitutes
- 11Dragus
- 13Luperto
- 14Crociata
- 16Festa
- 20Rojas
- 26Djidji
- 28Siligardi
- 33Rispoli
- 34Marrone
- 44Petriccione
- 77Vulic
- 97Rivière
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13López
- 23Mancini
- 6Smalling
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 2Karsdorp
- 14Villar
- 4Cristante
- 33da Silva PeresBooked at 22mins
- 31Pérez
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 21Mayoral
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Pellegrini
- 9Dzeko
- 12Farelli
- 17Veretout
- 24Kumbulla
- 42Diawara
- 57Providence
- 63Boer
- 64Podgoreanu
- Referee:
- Marco Piccinini
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).
Post update
Niccolò Zanellato (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gonzalo Villar (Roma).
Post update
Corner, Crotone. Conceded by Bryan Cristante.
Post update
Foul by Arkadiusz Reca (Crotone).
Post update
Rick Karsdorp (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Lisandro Magallán (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma).
Post update
Eduardo Henrique (Crotone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Gonzalo Villar (Roma).
Booking
Vladimir Golemic (Crotone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Goal! Crotone 0, Roma 3. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty Roma. Borja Mayoral draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Vladimir Golemic (Crotone) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Foul by Lisandro Magallán (Crotone).
Post update
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Crotone 0, Roma 2. Borja Mayoral (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.
Post update
Attempt missed. Simy (Crotone) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Junior Messias (Crotone) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eduardo Henrique.