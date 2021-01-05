Italian Serie A
CrotoneCrotone0RomaRoma3

Crotone v Roma

Line-ups

Crotone

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cordaz
  • 6Magallán
  • 5GolemicBooked at 35mins
  • 3Cuomo
  • 32Lopes Pereira
  • 17Molina
  • 21Zanellato
  • 95da Silva
  • 69Reca
  • 30Messias
  • 25Simy

Substitutes

  • 11Dragus
  • 13Luperto
  • 14Crociata
  • 16Festa
  • 20Rojas
  • 26Djidji
  • 28Siligardi
  • 33Rispoli
  • 34Marrone
  • 44Petriccione
  • 77Vulic
  • 97Rivière

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13López
  • 23Mancini
  • 6Smalling
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 14Villar
  • 4Cristante
  • 33da Silva PeresBooked at 22mins
  • 31Pérez
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 21Mayoral

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 9Dzeko
  • 12Farelli
  • 17Veretout
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 42Diawara
  • 57Providence
  • 63Boer
  • 64Podgoreanu
Referee:
Marco Piccinini

Match Stats

Home TeamCrotoneAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Niccolò Zanellato (Crotone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).

  3. Post update

    Niccolò Zanellato (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Gonzalo Villar (Roma).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Crotone. Conceded by Bryan Cristante.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Arkadiusz Reca (Crotone).

  7. Post update

    Rick Karsdorp (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Lisandro Magallán (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma).

  10. Post update

    Eduardo Henrique (Crotone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Gonzalo Villar (Roma).

  12. Booking

    Vladimir Golemic (Crotone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Goal! Crotone 0, Roma 3. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  14. Post update

    Penalty Roma. Borja Mayoral draws a foul in the penalty area.

  15. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Vladimir Golemic (Crotone) after a foul in the penalty area.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lisandro Magallán (Crotone).

  17. Post update

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Crotone 0, Roma 2. Borja Mayoral (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simy (Crotone) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Junior Messias (Crotone) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eduardo Henrique.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 6th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan15114034161837
2Inter Milan16113240211936
3Roma16103335231233
4Napoli1491431131828
5Atalanta1584334211328
6Juventus1476129141527
7Sassuolo167632722527
8Lazio167452424025
9Hellas Verona166641914524
10Benevento166371926-721
11Sampdoria166282525020
12Bologna164572228-617
13Udinese154471622-616
14Fiorentina163671622-615
15Cagliari163582333-1014
16Torino162682532-712
17Genoa162681528-1312
18Parma162681329-1612
19Spezia152581930-1111
20Crotone1623111538-239
View full Italian Serie A table

