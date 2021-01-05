Lazio v Fiorentina

Franck Ribéry (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Lazio
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Strakosha
- 3Ramos Marchi
- 14Hoedt
- 33Acerbi
- 29Lazzari
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 18Escalante
- 10Romero Alconchel
- 77Marusic
- 20Caicedo
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 7Pereira
- 8Anderson
- 13Armini
- 16Parolo
- 25Reina
- 26Radu
- 32Cataldi
- 54Franco
- 55Furlanetto
- 92Akpa Akpro
- 94Muriqi
Fiorentina
Formation 3-5-2
- 69Dragowski
- 2Martínez Quarta
- 20Pezzella
- 98dos Santos de Paulo
- 23Venuti
- 5Bonaventura
- 34S Amrabat
- 10Castrovilli
- 3Biraghi
- 9Vlahovic
- 7Ribéry
Substitutes
- 1Terracciano
- 4Milenkovic
- 6Valero
- 8Duncan
- 11Kouamé
- 21Lirola
- 22Cáceres
- 27Barreca
- 29Krastev
- 77Callejón
- 78Pulgar
- 92Eysseric
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Wesley Hoedt (Lazio).
Attempt blocked. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina).
Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Adam Marusic (Lazio) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felipe Caicedo.
Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina).
Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Thomas Strakosha.
Attempt saved. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gaetano Castrovilli.
VAR Decision: No Goal Lazio 1-0 Fiorentina.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Ciro Immobile (Lazio) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Offside, Lazio. Luis Alberto tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Cristiano Biraghi.
Attempt saved. Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross.
Foul by Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina).
Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Marusic.
Attempt blocked. Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felipe Caicedo.