Italian Serie A
LazioLazio1FiorentinaFiorentina0

Lazio v Fiorentina

Line-ups

Lazio

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Strakosha
  • 3Ramos Marchi
  • 14Hoedt
  • 33Acerbi
  • 29Lazzari
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 18Escalante
  • 10Romero Alconchel
  • 77Marusic
  • 20Caicedo
  • 17Immobile

Substitutes

  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 7Pereira
  • 8Anderson
  • 13Armini
  • 16Parolo
  • 25Reina
  • 26Radu
  • 32Cataldi
  • 54Franco
  • 55Furlanetto
  • 92Akpa Akpro
  • 94Muriqi

Fiorentina

Formation 3-5-2

  • 69Dragowski
  • 2Martínez Quarta
  • 20Pezzella
  • 98dos Santos de Paulo
  • 23Venuti
  • 5Bonaventura
  • 34S Amrabat
  • 10Castrovilli
  • 3Biraghi
  • 9Vlahovic
  • 7Ribéry

Substitutes

  • 1Terracciano
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 6Valero
  • 8Duncan
  • 11Kouamé
  • 21Lirola
  • 22Cáceres
  • 27Barreca
  • 29Krastev
  • 77Callejón
  • 78Pulgar
  • 92Eysseric
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamFiorentina
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home8
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Franck Ribéry (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Wesley Hoedt (Lazio).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina).

  5. Post update

    Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Marusic (Lazio) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felipe Caicedo.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina).

  8. Post update

    Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Thomas Strakosha.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gaetano Castrovilli.

  12. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Lazio 1-0 Fiorentina.

  13. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Ciro Immobile (Lazio) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Lazio. Luis Alberto tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Cristiano Biraghi.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina).

  18. Post update

    Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Marusic.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felipe Caicedo.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 6th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan15114034161837
2Inter Milan16113240202036
3Roma16103335231233
4Napoli1491431131828
5Atalanta1584334211328
6Juventus1476129141527
7Sassuolo167632722527
8Lazio167452424025
9Hellas Verona166641914524
10Benevento166371926-721
11Sampdoria166282425-120
12Bologna165472227-519
13Udinese154381522-715
14Fiorentina163671622-615
15Cagliari163582333-1014
16Torino162682532-712
17Genoa162681528-1312
18Parma162681329-1612
19Spezia152581930-1111
20Crotone1623111538-239
View full Italian Serie A table

