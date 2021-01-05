Sampdoria v Inter Milan

Goal! Sampdoria 2, Inter Milan 1. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross following a corner.
Line-ups
Sampdoria
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Audero
- 22Yoshida
- 21Tonelli
- 15Colley
- 3Augello
- 87Candreva
- 18ThorsbyBooked at 57mins
- 5Adrien Silva
- 14Jankto
- 10Keita
- 38Damsgaard
Substitutes
- 2Rocha Lima
- 8Verre
- 11Ramírez
- 16Askildsen
- 19Regini
- 20La Gumina
- 24Bereszynski
- 26Léris
- 27Quagliarella
- 30Ravaglia
- 34Letica
- 35Avogadri
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de VrijBooked at 40mins
- 95Bastoni
- 2Hakimi
- 23BarellaBooked at 23mins
- 77Brozovic
- 5GagliardiniSubstituted forLukakuat 63'minutes
- 15YoungSubstituted forPerisicat 45'minutes
- 10MartínezBooked at 16mins
- 7Sánchez
Substitutes
- 9Lukaku
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Perisic
- 22Vidal
- 24Eriksen
- 27Padelli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Lorenzo Tonelli.
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adrien Silva (Sampdoria).
Substitution, Inter Milan. Romelu Lukaku replaces Roberto Gagliardini.
Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria).
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).
Tommaso Augello (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
Attempt saved. Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antonio Candreva.
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Omar Colley (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Morten Thorsby.
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sampdoria 2, Inter Milan 0.