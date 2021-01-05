Italian Serie A
SampdoriaSampdoria2Inter MilanInter Milan1

Sampdoria v Inter Milan

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Sampdoria

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Audero
  • 22Yoshida
  • 21Tonelli
  • 15Colley
  • 3Augello
  • 87Candreva
  • 18ThorsbyBooked at 57mins
  • 5Adrien Silva
  • 14Jankto
  • 10Keita
  • 38Damsgaard

Substitutes

  • 2Rocha Lima
  • 8Verre
  • 11Ramírez
  • 16Askildsen
  • 19Regini
  • 20La Gumina
  • 24Bereszynski
  • 26Léris
  • 27Quagliarella
  • 30Ravaglia
  • 34Letica
  • 35Avogadri

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de VrijBooked at 40mins
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Hakimi
  • 23BarellaBooked at 23mins
  • 77Brozovic
  • 5GagliardiniSubstituted forLukakuat 63'minutes
  • 15YoungSubstituted forPerisicat 45'minutes
  • 10MartínezBooked at 16mins
  • 7Sánchez

Substitutes

  • 9Lukaku
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 22Vidal
  • 24Eriksen
  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamSampdoriaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Sampdoria 2, Inter Milan 1. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Lorenzo Tonelli.

  3. Post update

    Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Silva (Sampdoria).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Romelu Lukaku replaces Roberto Gagliardini.

  6. Booking

    Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).

  10. Post update

    Tommaso Augello (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antonio Candreva.

  13. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Omar Colley (Sampdoria).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Morten Thorsby.

  17. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini with a cross.

  20. Second Half

    Second Half begins Sampdoria 2, Inter Milan 0.

