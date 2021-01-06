AC Milan v Juventus

Attempt missed. Gianluca Frabotta (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99Donnarumma
- 5Dalot
- 24Kjaer
- 13Romagnoli
- 19Hernández
- 2Calabria
- 79Kessié
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 10Calhanoglu
- 15Hauge
- 17da Conceição Leão
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 14Conti
- 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
- 21Díaz
- 22Musacchio
- 27Maldini
- 29Colombo
- 43Campos Duarte da Silva
- 90Donnarumma
- 97Frigerio
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 13Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 38Frabotta
- 22Chiesa
- 25Rabiot
- 30Bentancur
- 8Ramsey
- 10Dybala
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 5Arthur
- 14McKennie
- 28Demiral
- 33Bernardeschi
- 34Da Graca
- 36Di Pardo
- 37Dragusin
- 39Portanova
- 41Fagioli
- 44Kulusevski
- 77Buffon
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
Attempt saved. Samu Castillejo (Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Davide Calabria (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Jens Petter Hauge (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Federico Chiesa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Simon Kjaer (Milan).
Attempt missed. Rafael Leão (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Simon Kjaer.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gianluca Frabotta.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.