Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan0JuventusJuventus0

AC Milan v Juventus

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 5Dalot
  • 24Kjaer
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 19Hernández
  • 2Calabria
  • 79Kessié
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 15Hauge
  • 17da Conceição Leão

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 14Conti
  • 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
  • 21Díaz
  • 22Musacchio
  • 27Maldini
  • 29Colombo
  • 43Campos Duarte da Silva
  • 90Donnarumma
  • 97Frigerio

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 13Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 38Frabotta
  • 22Chiesa
  • 25Rabiot
  • 30Bentancur
  • 8Ramsey
  • 10Dybala
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 5Arthur
  • 14McKennie
  • 28Demiral
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 34Da Graca
  • 36Di Pardo
  • 37Dragusin
  • 39Portanova
  • 41Fagioli
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 77Buffon
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gianluca Frabotta (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Samu Castillejo (Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Davide Calabria (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jens Petter Hauge (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Rodrigo Bentancur.

  7. Post update

    Federico Chiesa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).

  9. Post update

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Simon Kjaer (Milan).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rafael Leão (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Simon Kjaer.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gianluca Frabotta.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 6th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan16115034161838
2Inter Milan16113241212036
3Roma16103335241133
4Sassuolo168532923629
5Napoli1591532151728
6Atalanta1584336211528
7Juventus1577129141528
8Lazio167452525025
9Hellas Verona166642015524
10Benevento166371926-721
11Sampdoria166282526-120
12Bologna164572329-617
13Udinese154471723-616
14Fiorentina163671723-615
15Cagliari163582333-1014
16Spezia163582131-1014
17Torino162682633-712
18Parma162681331-1812
19Genoa162591630-1411
20Crotone1623111638-229
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories