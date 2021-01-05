Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Morgan Gibbs-White's goal for Swansea at Preston in September 2020 was the first league strike of his career

Wolves have recalled Morgan Gibbs-White from his season-long loan spell at Swansea City.

Gibbs-White returned after three months out with a fractured foot in Swansea's Championship win over Watford last weekend.

The attacking midfielder, 20, is heading back to his parent club because of injury issues at Molineux.

Wolves want Gibbs-White back as they are without the likes of forwards Raul Jimenez and Daniel Podence.

The loss of Gibbs-White is a heavy blow for Swansea boss Steve Cooper, whose side are pushing for a return to the Premier League.

Gibbs-White, who won the Under-17 World Cup with Cooper's England side in 2017, impressed after joining the Swans in August 2020.

He scored once in his first five games for Swansea before suffering the injury which kept him sidelined until his substitute appearance against the Hornets.

Gibbs-White, who is now an England Under-21 international, is the second attacking midfielder to leave Swansea in 24 hours, after Kasey Palmer was recalled from his loan in south Wales by Bristol City.

Cooper is now expected to try to sign a number 10 during the January transfer window, as well as a centre-forward.