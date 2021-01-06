Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Hayden Carter has made one Blackburn appearance this season, as a substitute

Burton Albion have signed centre-back Hayden Carter on loan from Blackburn until the end of the League One season.

The 21-year-old, who can also play at full-back or in midfield, made his senior Rovers debut in July and has made three Championship appearances.

Carter is Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's first signing since returning as Burton manager on New Year's Day.

"I'm proud of that because we know what he's done as a player and last time he was at the club," Carter said. external-link

Burton are bottom of League One having conceded 50 goals, nine more than any other side.

