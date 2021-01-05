Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

William Hondermarck has yet to make a first-team appearance for Norwich City since joining in January 2019

Harrogate Town have signed young midfielder William Hondermarck on loan from Championship side Norwich City until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old began his senior career with Drogheda United before moving to the Canaries in January 2019.

"He has a big future ahead of him. He's big and different than what we have in midfield," said boss Simon Weaver.

"He's someone with a really long stride but he's a graceful player who will get box to box and make it happen."

