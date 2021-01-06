Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Mark Travers kept a clean sheet on his debut for Bournemouth in May 2019, against Tottenham in the Premier League

League One club Swindon have signed Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has featured twice for the Cherries this season, once in the Championship and in the League Cup defeat by Manchester City in September.

Republic of Ireland international Travers has made a total of nine appearances for Bournemouth since making his senior debut in May 2019.

Swindon are 23rd in League One, four points from safety.

