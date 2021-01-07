Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City's Academy Stadium was due to host Saturday's WSL fixture

Saturday's Women's Super League game between Manchester City and West Ham has been postponed because of positive coronavirus tests.

City reported four players, who had visited the United Arab Emirates, had tested positive earlier this week.

Arsenal's game at Aston Villa on Saturday is also in doubt.

The Gunners requested a postponement after a player tested positive for Covid-19 on her return from an unsanctioned trip to Dubai.

A new date for the game between the Women's FA Cup holders and the Hammers is yet to be announced.

BBC Sport understands Manchester City have also suffered a number of injuries in the squad, as well as losing Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis to international duty.

One player is self-isolating after coming into contact with a household member who tested positive for coronavirus. This is in addition to the four players who returned positive results in the latest round of testing.

The match was due to be the first in charge for new West Ham manager Olli Harder, who agreed a two-and-a-half year contract last month.

City are currently fourth in the WSL with West Ham 10th.