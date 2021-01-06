Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jo Potter (centre) played for England at Euro 2017

Former England midfielder Jo Potter has announced her retirement from football.

The 36-year-old won 35 international caps but had been without a club after being released by Reading in June 2020.

Potter, who helped the Lionesses to third at the 2015 World Cup, also had three spells at Birmingham City as well as other clubs including Arsenal, Charlton and Everton.

"The time has to come for every professional footballer to hang up their playing boots," she said.

"After 21 years of senior football, my time is now.

"I'm mentally ready for the next chapter of my life, whatever and wherever that may be.

"Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey."