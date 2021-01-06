Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Phil Neville will step down as England manager in July

Phil Neville's role as Great Britain's women's football manager at the Tokyo Olympics would be in doubt were he to take charge at Inter Miami.

The 43-year-old will step down as England manager when his contract runs out in July.

But it was hoped he would coach Team GB at the postponed Olympics which will take place the same month.

Those plans would appear to be over if he decides to take on a managerial role at Inter Miami.

Neville's former Manchester United team-mate and friend David Beckham owns the Major League Soccer (MLS) side.

The Press Association has reported that Neville has been approached for the Inter Miami job and that preliminary talks have taken place.

Netherlands manager Sarina Wiegman will replace Neville in the England role in September.

But with the Dutch coach choosing to stay with her country for the delayed Olympics - rescheduled for this July and August - the Football Association planned to announce Neville as Team GB boss in November.

It is yet to confirm that position, and Neville now faces the enticing prospect of linking up with fellow Salford City co-owner Beckham.

Inter Miami are managed by Uruguayan Diego Alonso, whose team finished 10th of 14 teams in the Eastern Conference in their debut season, and lost in the first round of the play-offs.

In November, MLS said it hoped the 2021 season would begin in March.