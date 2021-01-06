Spanish Copa del Rey
UE Cornella 1-0 Atletico Madrid: La Liga leaders lose to third-tier side in Copa del Rey

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Atletico Madrid are top of La Liga, two points clear of Real Madrid, who have also played two games more
La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid suffered a shock exit in the second round of the Copa del Rey as they were beaten by third-tier UE Cornella.

Adrian Jimenez scored the only goal after seven minutes when he flicked an Agustin Medina free-kick into the net.

Atletico had to play the final 27 minutes with 10 men after Ricard Sanchez was sent off for two bookable offences.

Diego Simeone’s side also saw defender Jose Gimenez suffer an ankle injury.

It is the second consecutive season Atletico have been eliminated from the cup by a third-tier team, after losing to Cultural Leonesa last year.

Line-ups

Cornellá

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Juan
  • 2EstellésSubstituted forGuzmánat 74'minutes
  • 12García
  • 19GarcíaBooked at 23mins
  • 5Jiménez
  • 3Prieto
  • 20Medina Delgado
  • 18MorenoBooked at 90minsSubstituted forPresaat 89'minutes
  • 15SánchezSubstituted forDorcaat 60'minutes
  • 17FernándezSubstituted forMarcetat 89'minutes
  • 7GilaBooked at 65minsSubstituted forBorregoat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Dorca
  • 6Presa
  • 8Marcet
  • 9Borrego
  • 11Guzmán
  • 13Santaella Cáceres
  • 24Martín Langreo
  • 26Sanmartí
  • 27Caroutas

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31San Román
  • 29SánchezBooked at 63mins
  • 2GiménezBooked at 6minsSubstituted forSavicat 11'minutes
  • 18Felipe
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 8Saúl
  • 5Torreira
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 20Machín PérezSubstituted forSaponjicat 65'minutes
  • 10Correa
  • 7SequeiraSubstituted forSorianoat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 3Sánchez
  • 15Savic
  • 17Saponjic
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 27Camello
  • 35Sanabria
  • 42Soriano
  • 49Corral
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamCornelláAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home15
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home25
Away10
