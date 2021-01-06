Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Kristoffer Ajer knows there is no room for error if Celtic are to close such a big gap on Rangers

Celtic must win "pretty much all" of their remaining Scottish Premiership matches to have any chance of catching Rangers, admits Kristoffer Ajer.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Ibrox leaves the defending champions 19 points behind their Glasgow rivals.

Celtic have three games in hand, with two more Old Firm derbies to come.

"We know we have to take nine points in those three games but we also know that we have to win pretty much all the games going forward," said Ajer.

Rangers are yet to lose in the league and are on a run of 14 consecutive Premiership victories.

Celtic have lost the last three Old Firm derbies and have drawn with Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Hibernian and St Johnstone this season.

Talking to Celtic TV, Norway defender Ajer added: "We are excited for the challenge and really looking forward to it.

"We are disappointed about the (Rangers) defeat. We are a club who are expected to win every single game and the players expect it as well.

"We are hugely disappointed but we just have to keep performing, and try to perform better in the second half of the season."