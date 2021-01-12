Arsenal v Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS
Arsenal are set to have midfielder Thomas Partey available again after a month out with a thigh problem.
Defender Gabriel could also be involved following a period of self-isolation with mild coronavirus symptoms.
Gabriel Martinelli injured his ankle in the warm-up ahead of Saturday's FA Cup tie with Newcastle and will miss out.
Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho is a doubt, having suffered a thigh strain during Friday's FA Cup defeat against Wolves.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Arsenal cannot stop winning now - they needed extra time to beat Newcastle in the FA Cup on Saturday but that is four wins in a row in all competitions.
In contrast, Crystal Palace are not on a great run - their win over Sheffield United on 2 January is their only success in their past seven games.
But, for many reasons, I don't think they need to worry about being dragged into the relegation fight - chiefly their manager Roy Hodgson and their exciting front three.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Arsenal are winless in the past four Premier League meetings, though three were drawn.
- Palace have only won five of the 47 meetings in all competitions but are unbeaten on their last two trips to the Emirates (W1, D1).
- The Gunners have scored in all 20 home league meetings.
Arsenal
- Arsenal have won four successive matches in all competitions by an aggregate scoreline of 10-1.
- They could earn four Premier League victories in a row for the first time since October 2018.
- The Gunners have scored eight goals in their past three league matches, more than they their previous 12.
- Mikel Arteta's side could set an outright club Premier League record of 12 consecutive home matches without a clean sheet.
- Bukayo Saka could become the first teenager to score or set up a goal in four straight Premier League games since Cesc Fabregas of Arsenal in April 2007.
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored three goals and also been sent off in his four league appearances against Palace.
Crystal Palace
- Palace have only won one of their past seven matches in all competitions, conceding 14 times.
- They kept their first Premier League clean sheet since the opening game of the season against Sheffield United last time out.
- The Eagles have only kept three clean sheets in 26 Premier League games since football resumed after the coronavirus suspension.
- Wilfried Zaha has been directly involved in 10 of Palace's 22 league goals this season, scoring eight and providing two assists.
- Luka Milivojevic has scored five goals in six Premier League appearances against Arsenal.
- Roy Hodgson has only won three of his 18 Premier League matches against the Gunners.