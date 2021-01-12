Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Thomas Partey could make his first Arsenal appearance since 6 December against Tottenham

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal are set to have midfielder Thomas Partey available again after a month out with a thigh problem.

Defender Gabriel could also be involved following a period of self-isolation with mild coronavirus symptoms.

Gabriel Martinelli injured his ankle in the warm-up ahead of Saturday's FA Cup tie with Newcastle and will miss out.

Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho is a doubt, having suffered a thigh strain during Friday's FA Cup defeat against Wolves.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal cannot stop winning now - they needed extra time to beat Newcastle in the FA Cup on Saturday but that is four wins in a row in all competitions.

In contrast, Crystal Palace are not on a great run - their win over Sheffield United on 2 January is their only success in their past seven games.

But, for many reasons, I don't think they need to worry about being dragged into the relegation fight - chiefly their manager Roy Hodgson and their exciting front three.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are winless in the past four Premier League meetings, though three were drawn.

Palace have only won five of the 47 meetings in all competitions but are unbeaten on their last two trips to the Emirates (W1, D1).

The Gunners have scored in all 20 home league meetings.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won four successive matches in all competitions by an aggregate scoreline of 10-1.

They could earn four Premier League victories in a row for the first time since October 2018.

The Gunners have scored eight goals in their past three league matches, more than they their previous 12.

Mikel Arteta's side could set an outright club Premier League record of 12 consecutive home matches without a clean sheet.

Bukayo Saka could become the first teenager to score or set up a goal in four straight Premier League games since Cesc Fabregas of Arsenal in April 2007.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored three goals and also been sent off in his four league appearances against Palace.

Crystal Palace