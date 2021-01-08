The festive period is over, the weather would make a penguin shiver, and the country is in lockdown. But amid the bleak winter grimness the Scottish Premiership has been allowed to continue and for that we should be thankful.

So let's hunker down and soothe our souls with another weekend of drama, controversy and much-needed football whether it be gloriously good or chaotically bad.

Reds out to ruin Rangers' run

The title race may be all over bar the shouting, but Rangers can't break out the bunting yet. Having gone 19 points clear of Celtic with an Old Firm derby win last weekend, Steven Gerrard's side head to Aberdeen on Sunday to face another traditionally hostile opponent.

It's a return to where their glory charge began, as Rangers set the tone for their Premiership dominance with a 1-0 victory at Pittodrie on the opening day.

Having failed to win on four of their previous five visits, though, the Ibrox men need no reminder that they seldom get it easy in the north east. And, following their derby victory, will it be a case of after the lord mayor's show?

While Rangers are unbeaten and have won 14 straight league games, third-place Aberdeen are on a decent run themselves. Indeed, the last Premiership defeat for Derek McInnes' men came seven games ago in a 4-0 shellacking at Ibrox.

Avenging that meek loss would be warmly welcomed by a support who relish few victories more than against Rangers.

Great start for Alexander?

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has no time to gently settle into his new gig. Having spent his entire club career as a player and manager in English football, the former Scotland defender's first venture north has plunged him into a relegation dogfight.

At Fleetwood Town and Salford City he proved adept at taking clubs up, now he has to show the survival instincts to prevent Motherwell dropping out of the top flight for the first time since the early 1980s.

With only goal difference separating Motherwell and bottom club Ross County, Alexander's first assignment takes him to Paisley on Saturday to face a St Mirren side whose sole home defeat since September came against rampant Rangers.

What the visitors, with no wins in 10, would give for an immediate new manager bounce.

United pay tribute to McLean

Dundee Utd will pay tribute to legendary manager Jim McLean at Tannadice

Saturday's Tayside derby against St Johnstone will be a poignant occasion for Dundee United. The club are using their first home game of 2021 to celebrate the life of legendary former manager Jim McLean, who died on Boxing Day, and raise money for Alzheimer Scotland in his memory.

The ideal complement to the tributes to one of the Scottish game's greats would be a first win in four games. United approach the match with their players having agreed pay cuts, while St Johnstone simply can't buy a win.

Callum Davidson's men are just two points off the bottom and haven't won in the Premiership since November, a nine-game stretch.

Don't expect a high-scoring classic, though - the sides have drawn all three previous meetings this season and the last two failed to produce a goal.

Celtic need to hit ground running

Celtic are feeling the heat, and not just because they have been in Dubai all week.

The Glasgow club and jaunts that attract government criticism are becoming a recurring theme. Back in August it was Boli Bolingoli's clandestine trip to Spain. This time it's the club's fully-sanctioned winter training camp in the United Arab Emirates that has brought disdain from politicians and punters alike.

Whatever the rights and wrongs of jetting off abroad while the rest of Scotland is stuck in lockdown, Neil Lennon's side need to hit the ground at Easter Road running upon their return.

Following last weekend's defeat to Rangers, Celtic simply can't afford an slip-ups if they are to revive their fast fading 10-in-a-row title hopes.

On Monday night they visit a Hibs side also seeking some new year cheer. Their current slump of three straight losses is the worst run of Jack Ross' tenure and Hibs have slipped behind Aberdeen into fourth. A first victory over Celtic in two years would be a good place to start the recovery.