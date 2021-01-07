Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew days Covid-19 testing would make players feel 100% safe

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew says he is happy to continue playing despite the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and the subsequent lockdown restrictions.

A number of Irish League players have expressed concerns over safety but the Northern Ireland Football League says the Irish Premiership will continue.

NIFL consulted with clubs on Wednesday after the NI Executive gave the green light for elite sport to go ahead.

"I know what the consequences of that could be," said Mulgrew of continuing.

"I'm happy to continue to play as football is a nice release for me, mentally as well as physically," added the Blues skipper.

"The club does everything it can to make it a safe environment but if we were getting tested everyone in the league would feel 100% safe.

"People have reservations because we are not being tested so you could be playing against players who have no symptoms and they have the coronavirus.

"In an ideal world if there was a process of testing it would put everyone's mind at rest but financially I don't know if that is viable."

The league champions face a hectic schedule of fixtures in the coming weeks as they continue the defence of their title, starting with Saturday's rearranged derby fixture against Glentoran at Windsor Park.

The clubs drew 3-3 in a drama-filled encounter at the south Belfast venue in late November.

"If you are used to fighting for trophies on all fronts the games do come on a regular basis so that's not that unusual for me," explained Mulgrew.

"Most footballers would rather play matches than train and if you are winning games you don't mind them coming thick and fast.

"I have no issues with that, it's been like that ever since I was at Linfield.

"The derbies with Glentoran are great matches to be involved in, even though there will be no fans there to make the occasion more special.

"At the end of the day there are three points to fight for that both sides are desperate to get and you know how much it means to the supporters even they are not in the ground."

Chris Gallagher and Jamie Mulgrew in action during Linfield's 3-3 draw with Glentoran on 24 November

Season uncertainty means every point vital

Linfield enjoy a two-point lead over Larne at the top of the table going into this weekend's clash with the Glens and given the uncertainty surrounding the evolving pandemic situation, Mulgrew is keen to get more points on the board as quickly as possible.

"You have to perform every week as you don't know how many games the season is going to be so it's vitally important to continue to win games and rack up more points.

"Are we going to get the season finished? There is a big question mark over that.

"There are three teams up there fighting at the moment - ourselves, Larne and Crusaders - but you would be silly to rule other teams out of the equation as well.

"From my perspective I'm still hungry and motivated to be successful and win trophies."