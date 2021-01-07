Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Carlton Morris was an FA Youth Cup winner with Norwich in 2013

Barnsley have signed striker Carlton Morris from Norwich on a two-and-a-half-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who also has the option of a further year, had been on loan to MK Dons this season where he scored four goals in 24 appearances.

Morris, who has been on loan to Rotherham, Shrewsbury, York, Oxford, and Hamilton in Scotland, made one senior appearance for the Canaries.

"I'd describe myself as offering a bit of everything," Morris said. external-link

"I like to think I'm strong and quick, good technically. I know I'm describing a super-player there, so don't expect too much."

