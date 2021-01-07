Mikel Arteta on Mesut Ozil's Arsenal future

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says a decision on the future of Mesut Ozil "must be right for all parties".

Ozil is into the last six months of his contract and Arteta says the German is "free to negotiate with other clubs".

"We will discuss it internally, what the best situation is for him in the near future, with the player and the agent and try to find the best solution for everybody," said Arteta.

"We will decide what is happening in the next few days."

The 32-year-old has been linked with a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce, but Arteta says "something will only be sorted if it's good for both Mesut and the club".

"If that's the case we will move forward, if not, the player will continue here," added the Arsenal boss.

"We know that we have a really important player that is one of the key players in the past seasons for this football club."

Since joining from Real Madrid seven years ago, Ozil has scored 44 goals in 254 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

Ozil, who has been left out of the club's 25-man Premier League and Europa League squads, joined Arsenal for a then club record £42.4m in 2013. He has not played for the club since 7 March.

"We have to make a decision. I had to make a decision [omitting him from Premier League squad]. I made it. I knew the consequences of it. And now we are having to make another in January, and we will put in the balance of the best thing for the club, the best thing for the team, the intention of the player and try to find the right solution."

The Arsenal manager confirmed Ozil was training with the first team, but had been given time off "for something personal" recently.