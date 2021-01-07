Aston Villa v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Aston Villa and Liverpool have won the FA Cup on seven occasions each - though Villa last lifted the trophy in 1957

Aston Villa's FA Cup third-round tie with Liverpool is in doubt after Villa experienced a "significant" coronavirus outbreak at the club.

The club's training ground was closed on Thursday after a second round of testing produced more positive results.

Should the match take place, Liverpool will again be without midfielder Naby Keita.

Defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are expected to miss the rest of the season.

Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie between Southampton and Shrewsbury is off after a significant number of Shrews players and staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Non-league Marine's game at home to Premier League leaders Tottenham on Sunday 10 January will be one of three FA Cup third-round ties shown live on BBC One.

The other two will be Crawley against Leeds United on the same day, and Arsenal against Newcastle on Saturday 9 January.

Match stats

Aston Villa have lost six of their last seven FA Cup games against Liverpool, though they did win the last such meeting between the sides in the 2015 semi-final at Wembley (2-1).

On each of the last three occasions Liverpool have eliminated Aston Villa from the FA Cup they've gone on to reach the final (1987-88, 1991-92 and 1995-96).

Since beating Liverpool in the 2014-15 semi-final, Aston Villa have lost their last three FA Cup games against Premier League sides by an aggregate score of 0-10.

Liverpool have been eliminated from four of their last six FA Cup ties against fellow Premier League sides, with the two exceptions in that run both coming in third round matches against Everton (2-1 in 2017-18, 1-0 in 2019-20).

