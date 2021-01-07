Middlesbrough report positive Covid-19 tests before FA Cup tie at Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough's Rockcliffe training ground
Middlesbrough have been unable to get their first team into Rockcliffe after Covid-19 cases

Middlesbrough's preparations for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at Brentford have been affected by positive Covid-19 cases within first-team players and staff.

Boro carried out independent tests earlier in the week and subsequently closed the Rockcliffe training ground.

First-team and under-23 players as well as staff were tested for a second time on Thursday, before the tie.

Derby confirmed a similar outbreak before their FA Cup tie at Chorley.

The Rams have isolated their entire first-team squad and first-team coaches, including interim boss Wayne Rooney, for the game and will instead field a side comprising of under-23 and under-18 players.

Boro boss Neil Warnock could be forced to follow suit, with the under-23 squad within the testing programme as part of the club's preparations for the cup fixture.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC