Boreham WoodBoreham Wood0MillwallMillwall1

Boreham Wood v Millwall

  • This is Boreham Wood's first ever appearance in the third round of the FA Cup, and their first competitive meeting with Millwall.
  • Millwall have progressed from 12 of their last 13 FA Cup ties against non-league opponents, with the exception being a 1996-97 first round loss against Woking.
  • After being eliminated from each of their first nine FA Cup ties against Football League sides, Boreham Wood have won two of their last three against them (vs Blackpool in 2017-18 and Southend this season).
  • Millwall have reached the fourth round of the FA Cup in each of their last four campaigns - they've never done so in five consecutive seasons before.

Boreham Wood

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Ashmore
  • 6Stephens
  • 12FyfieldBooked at 24mins
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 19Smith
  • 8Mafuta
  • 10Murtagh
  • 14Thomas
  • 9Tshimanga
  • 15Rhead
  • 22Morias

  • 2Woodards
  • 7Mingoia
  • 11Whitely
  • 17Huddart
  • 18Coulthirst
  • 20McDonnell

Millwall

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Fielding
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 15Pearce
  • 5CooperBooked at 1mins
  • 23McNamara
  • 18Leonard
  • 19Woods
  • 14Malone
  • 32Burey
  • 13Zohore
  • 25Parrott

  • 7J Wallace
  • 8Thompson
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 10Smith
  • 11Ferguson
  • 12Romeo
  • 20Bennett
  • 22Bödvarsson
  • 33Bialkowski
Ben Speedie

Home TeamBoreham WoodAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home2
Away12
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away3

    Attempt missed. Scott Malone (Millwall) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

    Foul by Tyler Burey (Millwall).

    Kieran Murtagh (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Attempt saved. Ryan Leonard (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenneth Zohore.

    Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tyler Burey.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Millwall 1. Kenneth Zohore (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Scott Malone.

    Scott Malone (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Matt Rhead (Boreham Wood).

    Attempt missed. Ryan Leonard (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

    Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kabongo Tshimanga (Boreham Wood).

    Attempt blocked. Jake Cooper (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Malone with a cross.

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Matt Rhead.

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Nathan Ashmore.

    Attempt saved. Tyler Burey (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Dan McNamara.

    Offside, Boreham Wood. Jamal Fyfield tries a through ball, but Kabongo Tshimanga is caught offside.

    Jamal Fyfield (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Tyler Burey (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Jamal Fyfield (Boreham Wood).

    Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Leonard.

