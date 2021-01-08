Boreham Wood v Millwall

Match report to follow.

This is Boreham Wood's first ever appearance in the third round of the FA Cup, and their first competitive meeting with Millwall.

Millwall have progressed from 12 of their last 13 FA Cup ties against non-league opponents, with the exception being a 1996-97 first round loss against Woking.

After being eliminated from each of their first nine FA Cup ties against Football League sides, Boreham Wood have won two of their last three against them (vs Blackpool in 2017-18 and Southend this season).