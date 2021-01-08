Boreham Wood v Millwall

Attempt missed. Scott Malone (Millwall) left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Match stats
- This is Boreham Wood's first ever appearance in the third round of the FA Cup, and their first competitive meeting with Millwall.
- Millwall have progressed from 12 of their last 13 FA Cup ties against non-league opponents, with the exception being a 1996-97 first round loss against Woking.
- After being eliminated from each of their first nine FA Cup ties against Football League sides, Boreham Wood have won two of their last three against them (vs Blackpool in 2017-18 and Southend this season).
- Millwall have reached the fourth round of the FA Cup in each of their last four campaigns - they've never done so in five consecutive seasons before.
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Ashmore
- 6Stephens
- 12FyfieldBooked at 24mins
- 3Ilesanmi
- 19Smith
- 8Mafuta
- 10Murtagh
- 14Thomas
- 9Tshimanga
- 15Rhead
- 22Morias
Substitutes
- 2Woodards
- 7Mingoia
- 11Whitely
- 17Huddart
- 18Coulthirst
- 20McDonnell
Millwall
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Fielding
- 4Hutchinson
- 15Pearce
- 5CooperBooked at 1mins
- 23McNamara
- 18Leonard
- 19Woods
- 14Malone
- 32Burey
- 13Zohore
- 25Parrott
Substitutes
- 7J Wallace
- 8Thompson
- 9Bradshaw
- 10Smith
- 11Ferguson
- 12Romeo
- 20Bennett
- 22Bödvarsson
- 33Bialkowski
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Tyler Burey (Millwall).
Post update
Kieran Murtagh (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Leonard (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenneth Zohore.
Post update
Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tyler Burey.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Millwall 1. Kenneth Zohore (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Scott Malone.
Post update
Scott Malone (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matt Rhead (Boreham Wood).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Leonard (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kabongo Tshimanga (Boreham Wood).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jake Cooper (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Malone with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Matt Rhead.
Post update
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Nathan Ashmore.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tyler Burey (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Dan McNamara.
Post update
Offside, Boreham Wood. Jamal Fyfield tries a through ball, but Kabongo Tshimanga is caught offside.
Booking
Jamal Fyfield (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Tyler Burey (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jamal Fyfield (Boreham Wood).
Post update
Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Leonard.