The FA Cup - Third Round
LutonLuton Town1ReadingReading0

Luton Town v Reading

Match report to follow.

Match stats

  • Luton won their only previous FA Cup meeting with Reading, beating them 2-1 in a second round tie in December 1963.
  • Reading were eliminated from the League Cup by Luton this season - only in 1989-90 have they been knocked out of both major domestic cup competitions by the same side (Newcastle United).
  • Luton are looking to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign, being knocked out of the competition at this stage in each of the last four seasons.
  • Reading have won just one of their last eight FA Cup away games (D4 L3), beating Blackpool 2-0 at this stage last season.

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Sluga
  • 26Bree
  • 38Osho
  • 3Potts
  • 23Galloway
  • 4Tunnicliffe
  • 28Morrell
  • 14Moncur
  • 10Lee
  • 9Hylton
  • 27Nombe

Substitutes

  • 7Cornick
  • 8Berry
  • 15Lockyer
  • 16Rea
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 18Clark
  • 21Isted
  • 24Norrington-Davies
  • 25LuaLua

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Southwood
  • 2Pontes Esteves
  • 5McIntyre
  • 48Dorsett
  • 38Bristow
  • 39Pendlebury
  • 30Semedo
  • 24Aluko
  • 7Olise
  • 46Onen
  • 9Baldock

Substitutes

  • 29Holmes
  • 31Boyce-Clarke
  • 34Tetek
  • 35Samuels
  • 37Melvin-Lambert
  • 49Lawless
  • 50Camara
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamReading
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home5
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 1, Reading 0. George Moncur (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Bree with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Nombe (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Morrell following a fast break.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Brendan Galloway.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. George Moncur (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Nombe with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Foul by James Bree (Luton Town).

  6. Post update

    Jayden Onen (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joe Morrell (Luton Town).

  8. Post update

    Michael Olise (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ethan Bristow.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elliot Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Bree with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Tunnicliffe (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by James Bree with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Oli Pendlebury.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Joe Morrell (Luton Town).

  14. Post update

    Sone Aluko (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Luton Town. Brendan Galloway tries a through ball, but Sam Nombe is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Dan Potts (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sam Baldock (Reading).

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

