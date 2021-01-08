Luton Town v Reading

Goal! Luton Town 1, Reading 0. George Moncur (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Bree with a cross.
Match report to follow.
Match stats
- Luton won their only previous FA Cup meeting with Reading, beating them 2-1 in a second round tie in December 1963.
- Reading were eliminated from the League Cup by Luton this season - only in 1989-90 have they been knocked out of both major domestic cup competitions by the same side (Newcastle United).
- Luton are looking to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign, being knocked out of the competition at this stage in each of the last four seasons.
- Reading have won just one of their last eight FA Cup away games (D4 L3), beating Blackpool 2-0 at this stage last season.
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Sluga
- 26Bree
- 38Osho
- 3Potts
- 23Galloway
- 4Tunnicliffe
- 28Morrell
- 14Moncur
- 10Lee
- 9Hylton
- 27Nombe
Substitutes
- 7Cornick
- 8Berry
- 15Lockyer
- 16Rea
- 17Mpanzu
- 18Clark
- 21Isted
- 24Norrington-Davies
- 25LuaLua
Reading
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Southwood
- 2Pontes Esteves
- 5McIntyre
- 48Dorsett
- 38Bristow
- 39Pendlebury
- 30Semedo
- 24Aluko
- 7Olise
- 46Onen
- 9Baldock
Substitutes
- 29Holmes
- 31Boyce-Clarke
- 34Tetek
- 35Samuels
- 37Melvin-Lambert
- 49Lawless
- 50Camara
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Nombe (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Morrell following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Brendan Galloway.
Post update
Attempt blocked. George Moncur (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Nombe with a cross.
Post update
Foul by James Bree (Luton Town).
Post update
Jayden Onen (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Joe Morrell (Luton Town).
Post update
Michael Olise (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ethan Bristow.
Post update
Attempt missed. Elliot Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Bree with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Tunnicliffe (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by James Bree with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Oli Pendlebury.
Post update
Foul by Joe Morrell (Luton Town).
Post update
Sone Aluko (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Luton Town. Brendan Galloway tries a through ball, but Sam Nombe is caught offside.
Post update
Dan Potts (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sam Baldock (Reading).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.